Penske truck driver arrested, accused of manslaughter in Surprise crash on Grand Avenue

A driver was arrested following a deadly crash involving four vehicles that closed Grand Avenue in both directions in Surprise.

Bart Graves of the Arizona Department of Public Safety said the fatal collision happened at 11:03 a.m. on Apr. 4 in the southbound lanes of U.S. 60 (Grand Avenue), at 163rd Avenue.

"A Penske box truck collided with a Toyota passenger vehicle injuring two people inside the vehicle. The force of the impact pushed the Toyota sedan into the desert. The truck then struck a Nissan Altima sedan killing the lone driver. A semi truck then came along and struck the Penske box truck," said Graves.

Dewey Sigler, 57, was arrested in connection to a four-vehicle crash on Grand Avenue that left one person dead in Surprise.

The type of injuries regarding the occupants of the Toyota are not known at this time.

"Detectives are investigating possible impairment on the part of the Penske truck driver as a factor in this crash," Graves added.

The driver of the Penske box truck, identified as 57-year-old Dewey Sigler, was arrested and booked into jail upon being released from the hospital. He is accused of manslaughter.

All road closures have been lifted.

Motorists stranded due to crash

"I’ve been out here for an hour. I’m trying to get my son from school, and I’m stuck," said Denise Aranda.

"We're from Washington state. We're trying to make it a surprise birthday party. I don't think we're going to make it," said Dean Pederson.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A deadly crash involving three vehicles closed Grand Avenue in both directions in Surprise on April 4.

