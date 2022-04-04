Puppies rescued from burning house in Glendale

Firefighters say no one was injured when a fire broke out during the early-morning hours of April 4 at a home in Glendale.

According to the Glendale Fire Department, a person called 911 just before 1:30 a.m. after seeing smoke coming from their neighbor's garage near 63rd Avenue and Maryland. The neighbor also said there were several dogs inside the home, including puppies in the garage.

Crews arriving at the scene found a fire in the attic that had burned through the roof.

Firefighters went inside the home to extinguish the flames and rescued the puppies from the garage.

FIDO bags were used at the scene to treat the puppies before they were taken to a local veterinarian for evaluation.

Three adult dogs in the backyard were unharmed.

The house sustained significant damage and as a result, three people will be displaced.

Glendale Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.

