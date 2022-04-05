Execution warrant issued for Arizona man convicted of murdering college student decades ago

Corrections officials in Arizona say the state's Supreme Court has issued a Warrant of Execution for a man who has been behind bars for over three decades.

According to a brief statement, officials with the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry announced that an execution warrant has been issued for Clarence W. Dixon.

"I made a promise to Arizona voters that people who commit the ultimate crime get the ultimate punishment," said Attorney General Mark Brnovich, in a separate statement. "I will continue to fight every day for justice for victims, their families, and our communities."

Request for execution warrant made in February

According to earlier reports, prosecutors asked the state's Supreme Court in late February to issue an execution warrant for Dixon, who was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1977 killing of a 21-year-old Arizona State University student named Deana Bowdoin.

In a report that we aired in 2021, it was noted that Dixon, a man who had been convicted of previous sex crimes, broke into Bowdoin's apartment, sexually assaulted her, and then killed her. Bawdoin had just returned from a night out with friends when the crime happened.

Deana Bowdoin

"I’ve waited for this for a long time. I believe that there will be some finality," said the victim's sister, Leslie Bowdoin. "I don’t like to use the word closure. You’re never going to change the fact that Deana’s gone, but the whole process, and always having it being in the back of your mind, I’ll be done. I’m ready to be done."

Dixon's date of execution is scheduled for May 11. According to the execution warrant, Dixon can choose to be executed by lethal injection or lethal gas. If he fails to notify corrections officials of his choice, he will be executed by lethal injection.

Arizona, where the nation’s last lethal-gas execution was carried out more than two decades ago before the United States rejected the brutal nature of the deaths, refurbished its gas chamber in late 2020.

The execution warrant was signed by Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robery Brutinel, Vice Chief Justice Anna A. Scott Timmer, and three other justices. Justices John R. Lopez IV and James P. Beene were recused, for reasons not specified in the execution warrant.

Executions stopped in recent years

The last time Arizona used the death penalty was in 2014, when Joseph Wood was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours in an execution that his lawyers said had been botched.

FOX 10's Troy Hayden, who witnessed Wood's execution, said Wood moved on the table and appeared to gulp for air for almost two hours.

"There’s always this focus on, oh, the defendants and whether they feel pain or suffering, and yet, no one talks about: what about the victims?" said Attorney General Mark Brnovich, in Troy's report. "You mentioned the last execution, I mean, that defendant had brutally killed someone’s father right in front of her. There was no doubt as to his guilt or innocence. He was a degenerate killer. He didn’t give anyone a chance."

Why did executions stop?

A big problem with executions since them is getting the drugs that are used for lethal injections. Due to protests and lawsuits, the companies that made reliable death penalty drugs stopped selling them to prisons, which forced states to rely on drugs that weren’t as proven with sometimes uneven results.

In a document we obtained, it shows that in late 2020, the Arizona Department of Corrections paid $1.5 million for about 100 doses of precursors of the most reliable death penalty drug, Pentobarbital, the same drug many veterinarians use to put pets to sleep.

In March 2021, officials with the ADCRR say they are ready to start executions again.

In previous reports, Dale Baisch, who represents Dixon, said Dixon shouldn’t be executed because he’s mentally ill, and he wants more information on these new compounded drugs.

"If the state is going to be in the business of carrying out executions, it needs to be fully transparent," said Baisch.

A 2017 settlement over Arizona’s death penalty protocol said the state will only use chemicals in an execution with an expiration date that is after the date of the scheduled execution. While seeking the executions of Dixon and another death row inmate named Frank Atwood, prosecutors had said the shelf life of the drug to be used was 45 days, which was half as long as they previously thought.

Earlier in the year, the state resumed its efforts to move forward with their executions, and said it had done specialized testing and determined the shelf life of the drug to be at least 90 days.

Jennifer Moreno, one of Dixon’s attorneys, said in a statement that Arizona has a problematic history in carrying out the death penalty.

"The state has had nearly a year to demonstrate that it will not be carrying out executions with expired drugs but has failed to do so," Moreno said. "Under these circumstances, the execution of Mr. Dixon — a severely mentally ill, visually disabled, and physically frail member of the Navajo Nation — is unconscionable."

Arizona has 112 prisoners on death row.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

