65-year-old man identified after being killed in Phoenix three-car crash

A 65-year-old man was killed in a Phoenix three-car crash on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 28, police say.

Sgt. Vincent Cole says around 10:20 a.m. near Northern and 31st avenues, a driver of a sedan crossed the median and hit a mini-van going the opposite direction. That's when another sedan rear-ended the already crashed mini-van.

The driver of the mini-van is identified by police as Hajric Mirsad. Two men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Cole says.

No further information is available and the investigation is ongoing.

