Police chase suspect in custody after hour-long pursuit across LA, Ventura counties

Dramatic SkyFOX pictures captured the moment a police chase suspect narrowly evading six law-enforcement cruisers trying to corner them in a Simi Valley dead-end cul-de-sac.

SkyFOX was first over a police chase around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the San Fernando Valley. The suspect, initially wanted for possibly stealing the car, traveled through parts of Chatsworth and Encino at high rates of speed.

The pursuit eventually became a two-county chase as the suspect led the Los Angeles Police Department all the way to Simi Valley before eventually returning to Chatsworth.

At one point during the chase in Simi Valley, the suspect was on the verge of getting cornered in a dead end. However, the suspect got away after taking a dangerous u-turn in the cul-de-sac, driving past at least six police cruisers before leaving the residential area in Simi Valley.

The chase continued for more than an hour before the suspect eventually parked the blue hatchback vehicle in a neighborhood in Northridge around 11 p.m. Shortly after a brief walk by the suspect, police were able to track him down and arrest him in a driveway.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.