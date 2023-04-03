Expand / Collapse search
Police chase: Female driver in custody after allegedly stealing LASD cruiser

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:35PM
Police Chases
FOX 11

FULL PURSUIT: Suspect in stolen patrol vehicle leads authorities on two-county chase

The suspect led authorities on a pursuit from Compton to Anaheim.

LOS ANGELES - A woman who allegedly stole a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cruiser led deputies on a chase Monday from Compton to Orange County, where she was eventually boxed in by other vehicles and taken into custody.

Police chase: Suspect in stolen police cruiser leads authorities to Orange County

The pursuit of a suspect driving a stolen police cruiser led authorities on a high-speed pursuit from South Los Angeles to Orange County.

Reports of the chase came in around 1:30 p.m. in the area of West Rancho Dominguez, an incorporated area in LA County. The pursuit then quickly moved to Carson.

According to officials, this all started when the suspect jumped into the LASD cruiser when it was parked, and that's when officials began chasing them.

Police chase: Authorities surround suspect in stolen police cruiser

A pursuit suspect hit a dead end and became surrounded by deputies in Orange County.

At one point, the driver topped 160 mph.

76ba1261-snapshot-7.jpg

The driver eventually made their way onto the 91 Freeway and mad their way into Orange County. In Anaheim, the driver seemingly headed into a dead end before navigating into what was apparently an industrial yard. Shortly thereafter, deputies used a PIT maneuver to spin the driver around, then pinned the cruiser in with other LASD vehicles.

Female pursuit. suspect in stolen cruiser taken into custody in Anaheim

After becoming surrounded by authorities, a pursuit suspect surrendered and was taken into custody. The pursuit started in Compton and ended in Anaheim.

Deputies pulled their weapons, and approached the suspect, opened the door, pulled the driver out of the cruiser, and took the driver, a woman, into custody.