Suspect ditches car, tries to break into vehicles on 5 Freeway police chase across LA County

A high-speed police chase takes a dangerous turn in Los Angeles County Wednesday evening.

A man, initially wanted for reckless driving, led the California Highway Patrol on a chase along the 5 Freeway across Los Angeles County. Over the course of the chase, the suspect traveled through parts of Valley Village, Valley Glen, North Hollywood and Pacoima.

The chase eventually ended in the North Antelope Valley where the suspect ditched the car. The suspect then crossed all lanes of the 5 Freeway on foot, narrowly dodging traffic. After crossing the road, the suspect tried to carjack the passing vehicle but failed.

After a short foot chase, officers were able to stop and then place the suspect in custody.

Other than driving dangerously and evading officers, it is unknown if the suspect is wanted for other crimes.

During multiple parts of the chase, the suspect narrowly missed hitting nearby cars on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area.

Around 3:50 p.m., the driver held their cell phone up high and out of the window. It is unknown if the driver was looking to live stream, photograph the bizarre scene or if they were planning on getting rid of the phone.