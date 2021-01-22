Police: Deadly crash prompts traffic restrictions in North Phoenix

article

Police officials say there are traffic restrictions along a street in North Phoenix as a result of a deadly crash.

According to a tweet made on Phoenix Police's Twitter page, traffic will be restricted in the area of 56th Street and Grovers Avenue, which is located north of 56th Street and Bell Road.

According to Phoenix Fire officials, crews were called out to the scene shortly after 1:00 p.m. for reports of a car that had crashed into a tree. Police officials say the car involved was a Tesla sedan, and two people, an adult man and an adult woman, were inside the car at the time of the crash.

Fire officials say the two victims had to be extricated from the car, and both were declared dead at the scene.

Police officials say an investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

