Police: Elderly woman sexually assaulted at Georgia senior living home
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - McDonough police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman at a senior living home.
Officials shared a Ring surveillance video on the McDonough Police Department's Facebook page.
According to police, the suspect was caught on camera going door to door on Feb. 5 at the Heritage at McDonough senior living complex to check for unlocked doors.
Officials say he walked into an unlocked apartment and sexually assaulted an elderly woman.
Investigators say the man was wearing a Nike fanny pack-style bag.
If you have any information about the incident, please call the McDonough Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
