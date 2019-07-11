Police: Homeowner shoots, kills burglar carrying machete

A homeowner shot and killed a burglar who was carrying a machete in DeKalb County on Thursday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened about 5:30 a.m. at a house on Northlake Trail.

Police haven't said if the homeowner was injured.

Investigators said they think the suspect was the homeowner's next-door neighbor.

Police said the suspect used a machete to break through the door. Once he got inside, the homeowner shot him in the upper torso.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.