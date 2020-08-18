Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
8
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 11:15 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Airport Weather Warning
until TUE 10:30 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Significant Weather Advisory
until TUE 10:45 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, South Mountain/Ahwatukee

Police: Hotel manager sexually abused women looking for a job

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Chandulal Dhanani, 55

PHOENIX - On Aug. 18, a 51-year-old hotel manager in Phoenix was arrested and is accused of several sex crimes against women during job interviews, as well as a female guest.

The reported crimes happened between January 2019 and June 2020 in the areas of 1500 N. 52nd St. and 5100 W. McDowell Rd.

Phoenix Police say reports came in about Chandulal Dhanani sexually abusing women by grabbing their body parts during job interviews. Another incident was reported by a guest.

Dhanani is expected to face six counts of sexual abuse and one count of assault, the department said, adding that DNA evidence links him back to at least one of the incidents.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the reported incidents to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or remain anonymous by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.