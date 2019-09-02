Police identifies woman, son killed last Thursday in Mesa

article

Mesa Police officials have identified a woman and her 10-year-old son who was killed on August 29.

On Monday, police officials identified the woman as 30-year-old Ana Leticia Valenzuela, and the boy as Yudiel Valenzuela. Valenzuela had celebrated her 30th birthday just two days prior to her death.

In earlier reports, Mesa Police officials say its officers responded to a home near McKellips Road and Mesa Drive at 3:45 a.m. on August 29 for reports of shots fired. After arriving at the home, police found the bodies of Valenzuela and her son.

Police say it appears more than a dozen shots were fired inside the home, and at least eight people were sleeping in the mobile home. Of the people inside, Valenzuela and her son were the only ones who were hit.

"Awful. I hope they find them really soon because that makes it really scary, especially when you live around here in this neighborhood," said neighbor Shelby Carr on Thursday.