Police identify woman killed in Mesa officer-involved shooting

Police in Mesa have identified the suspect who died following an officer-involved shooting on Thursday.

In a brief statement, police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Rachel Rodriguez. The shooting happened in the area of Center and 14th Streets at around 11:00 a.m. on May 2. Investigators say the woman's roommate called 911, saying the suspect was inside the home, armed with a knife, and preventing roommate's boyfriend from leaving.

Officers at the scene tried to get Rodriguez to leave the home when a man's voice was heard from inside, and decided to enter. That was when the shooting happened, and Rodriguez was declared dead at the scene. The man was not hurt.

"All officers involved in the incident were uninjured, and it appears to be an isolated occurrence," read a portion of a statement released on May 2.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Map of where the shooting happened