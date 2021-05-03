Suspect leads CHP on pursuit on 405 Freeway across Los Angeles, Orange counties

A woman was in custody after leading California Highway Patrol on a high-speed pursuit on the southbound 405 Freeway through Los Angeles and Orange counties on Monday morning.

The CHP said the pursuit began in South Los Angeles after the suspect failed to yield.

After leaving Los Angeles County, the suspect led CHP officers from Fountain Valley to Laguna Niguel.

Once in Orange County, the suspect alternated between the freeway and side streets and was seen running through at least one red light.

The suspect was driving a silver hatchback at a high rate of speed and without one of her vehicle's front tires.

As the following came to an end, the suspect kept her doors locked and refused to surrender to authorities, forcing officers to use a baton to break one of her windows.

She was taken into custody around 7:15 a.m., officials said.