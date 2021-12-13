Expand / Collapse search
Police: Instacart driver ran over groceries over 'Thank You Blaine PD' sign

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:49PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
Thank You Blaine PD sign article

'Thank You Blaine PD' yard sign shared on GoFundMe for elderly couple after Instacart incident

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Blaine, Minnesota say charges are likely to be filed in the near future against an Instacart delivery driver accused of leaving a derogatory message on an elderly couple’s grocery receipt and running over their groceries with her car. The driver allegedly did this in response to a "Thank you Blaine PD" yard sign supporting the police department.

According to Blaine police, on Dec. 6 the couple reported that they had placed a grocery order from a local Cub Foods, with delivery through Instacart. They told police that once they received a notification that the driver was at their house, they decided to meet the driver outside due to the amount of snow in their driveway and being worried the driver may get stuck.

When the couple opened the front door, the delivery driver yelled for them to check inside of their Christmas wreath, where they found a receipt with a derogatory message. A family member of the couple specified that the message, written in bold marker, said, "Instacart doesn’t pay employees sry find another slave f--- the police racist pigs".

After the delivery driver left they found that their groceries had been run over in the driveway. The delivery driver has been identified, but Blaine police are continuing their investigation "with charges likely in the near future." 

Blaine police said the homeowners received a full refund from Instacart and a family-organized grocery fund has raised more than $3,000 from the community. 