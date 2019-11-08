Police: Speed, impairment appear to be factors in deadly crash near I-17

Police are investigating a collision that happened late Thursday night near Interstate 17 and Van Buren Street.

"The investigation revealed the driver of the 2019 Kia Optima operated by a 31 year old female was eastbound on Van Buren Road traveling at a high rate of speed," stated Phoenix Police Detective Luis Samudio.

The driver left the roadway and continued eastbound on the raised median, striking a sign and large metal pole. Then at the intersection of the I-17 overpass, the vehicle struck a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Jaguar that were stopped at the red light.

The Kia's driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle, a 29-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital.

The 51-year-old male driver of the Tahoe and the Jaguar's 37-year-old female driver were not injured or impaired.

"Speed and impairment appear to be factors for the operator of the Kia," said Samudio.

No names have been released in this case.

Eastbound Van Buren Street and westbound between 24th Avenue and I-17 will remain closed during the investigation.

Avoid the area and find an alternate route for your morning commute.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.