Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

Phoenix Police officers are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a domestic violence call at around 4:30 p.m., in the area of 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. A neighbor says the victim in the domestic violence call came over to the house, and ended up having to be taken to the hospital.'

While police were at the neighbor's house, officials say the suspect came out holding a gun and a knife. The suspect refused to drop his weapons, which eventually led to the shooting. The suspect and the victim are family members, and are known to each other.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, but police said Monday night the suspect has died from the injuries. no officers are injured. An investigation is ongoing.