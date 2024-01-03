Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from FRI 3:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Northwest Pinal County
Freeze Watch
from SAT 3:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Northwest Pinal County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 1:20 PM MST until THU 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

3 hurt in Mesa garbage truck, light rail crash

MESA, Ariz. - A crash involving a garbage truck and a light rail train has shut down a Mesa intersection.

The crash happened on Jan. 3 near the intersection of Robson and Main Street. Mesa Fire says three light rail passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Lightrail is derailed and we have road closures on Main Street from Country Club to MacDonald until the accident is cleared," firefighters said.

Garbage truck, light rail crash in Mesa

The crash happened on Jan. 3 near the intersection of Robson and Main Street. Mesa Fire says three light rail passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown. FOX 10s Lauren Clark reports.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Valley Metro service was shut down in the area, but it is now transporting passengers.

3 people were hurt after a garbage truck and light rail train crashed on Jan. 3 in Mesa.

Map of area where the crash happened