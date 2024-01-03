3 hurt in Mesa garbage truck, light rail crash

A crash involving a garbage truck and a light rail train has shut down a Mesa intersection.

The crash happened on Jan. 3 near the intersection of Robson and Main Street. Mesa Fire says three light rail passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Lightrail is derailed and we have road closures on Main Street from Country Club to MacDonald until the accident is cleared," firefighters said.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Valley Metro service was shut down in the area, but it is now transporting passengers.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 3 people were hurt after a garbage truck and light rail train crashed on Jan. 3 in Mesa.

Map of area where the crash happened