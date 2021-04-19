Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating potential suspicious package in Downtown Chandler

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Chandler
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Chandler Police officials say officers are working on an investigation in Downtown Chandler following a notification about a potentially suspicious package.

According to police officials, no suspicious packages have been located at this time.

"Investigators are still investigating the origin of the notification," read a portion of a statement released by Det. Zachary Waters with Chandler Police.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

