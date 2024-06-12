Police investigating shooting near west Phoenix intersection

article

Police are investigating a shooting that happened during the overnight hours of June 12.

The shooting happened near 55th Avenue and Osborn. Officers who arrived at the scene found a victim, who is described only as a man. That person was taken to the hospital with an injury that is not considered to be life-threatening.

A vehicle was seen leaving the area. Police caught up with it, but several people bailed out and ran off. Some of them have been detained.

Area where the shooting happened