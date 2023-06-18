Expand / Collapse search
Police: 2 killed in Bullhead City double homicide, suspect shot by neighbor

By Jessica Johnson
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - Two people were killed in Bullhead City and detectives are investigating their deaths as homicides, the police department said on June 16.

Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of Rawhide Drive and Joann Avenue for "a 911 open line where a female was yelling for help. Dispatch received an additional call of a male stabbing a female."

Police say they learned 31-year-old Aaron Michael Bryant from Eureka, California stabbed 62-year-old Tommy Edward Hinton and 59-year-old Annette Lee Hinton. Both victims died from their injuries.

Bryant was shot by a neighbor, authorities say, and is now in police custody.

Police believe an argument led to the incident.

Map of the area the incident happened in: