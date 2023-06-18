Police: 2 killed in Bullhead City double homicide, suspect shot by neighbor

Two people were killed in Bullhead City and detectives are investigating their deaths as homicides, the police department said on June 16.

Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the area of Rawhide Drive and Joann Avenue for "a 911 open line where a female was yelling for help. Dispatch received an additional call of a male stabbing a female."

Police say they learned 31-year-old Aaron Michael Bryant from Eureka, California stabbed 62-year-old Tommy Edward Hinton and 59-year-old Annette Lee Hinton. Both victims died from their injuries.

Bryant was shot by a neighbor, authorities say, and is now in police custody.

Police believe an argument led to the incident.

Map of the area the incident happened in: