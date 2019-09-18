Police looking for Glendale home invasion suspect

Police are looking for a man who they say broke into a Glendale home and injured one of the homeowners before stealing a car.

According to Glendale police, a man and woman inside the home near 59th Avenue and the Loop 101 heard a banging noise on the side of their house early Wednesday morning, followed breaking glass from the back door.

A man armed with a handgun then entered the home and a struggle ensued between the suspect and man. The man was injured in the struggle and the suspect left the home with the victim's car, a white Mazda CX5 with an Arizona license plate AVX1049.

The woman inside the home was not injured.

Police are looking for the vehicle and they say the suspect is described as a Hispanic man who was last seen wearing a baseball cap, dark-colored bandana over his face and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Glendale police.