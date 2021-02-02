Police: Man arrested, accused of trying to lure detective posing as teenage boy

A Phoenix man is accused of trying to pay a 16-year-old for a sexual encounter.

According to police, the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Raymond Rendon, arranged a meeting on a dating app, but was actually talking to an undercover detective.

After being told the individual was a 16-year-old boy, court records show Rendon indicated that wasn't a problem, and agreed to pay $50 for the teen to perform a sex act.

Police investigators say Rendon planned to pick up the boy and drive him to a park, but he was instead arrested by officers near Central Avenue and Dunlap.

Officials say at the time of his arrest, Rendon had $50 on him. He has been booked on a felony count of child sex trafficking.