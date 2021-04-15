Police: Man, child, two dogs found dead in Mesa home

Police say just before 8:00 p.m. on April 14, a woman called 911, saying she was injured and needed help.

When officers arrived at the scene near Ellsworth Road and Elmwood Street, they found the woman with a serious eye injury. She was transported to an area hospital.

"Inside the home, officers discovered the bodies of and adult man and a child. Two dogs were also found deceased," said Irene Mahoney of the Mesa Police Department.

Police say at this time, they have no reason to believe there are any outstanding suspects.

No names have been released in this case.





