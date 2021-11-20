Police: Man set self on fire, walked into convenience store in New Jersey
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Authorities say a New Jersey man set himself on fire and then entered a gas station convenience store, starting small fires before he was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Atlantic City police said the 24-year-old Somers Point man doused himself with rubbing alcohol and used a lighter to set himself on fire before going into the store at the Gulf Gas Station just after midnight Friday.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Uber driver shoots 2 during attempted robbery in Mayfair, police say
- Police identify woman, boy killed in violent multi-car crash in Olney
- 1991 homicide victim known as 'Tiger Lady' identified as Pennsylvania teenager
Police said "multiple small fires" were started before the man went out.
An attendant from the gas station used a fire extinguisher to put the flames out. The man was taken to a hospital with what police called "serious, life-threatening injuries."
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement