Police: Man using a Phoenix ATM has a gun pointed at him, money stolen

By FOX 10 Staff
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is looking for tips leading to the arrest of a man who reportedly intimidated a man at an ATM with a gun and stole his money on Dec. 5 of last year.

It happened near Indian School Road and 55th Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Police say the suspect approached a man at an ATM from behind, pointed a gun at him and took his money.

"The suspect ran across the street and met up with two other individuals before all three walked into an apartment complex," police say.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

Armed robbery suspect. Courtesy of Phoenix Police