Police: Motorcylist dies in Phoenix collision

Phoenix police say a motorcyclist has died after crashing into a sedan on July 25 near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

The 39-year-old man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Further investigation showed the car was exiting a private drive and made a left turn to drive westbound fown Happy Valley Road when it collided with the motorcycle, which was traveling eastbound.

Speed and impairment were not factors in the crash, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

