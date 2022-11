Police officers shot in Newark

A massive police response is underway in Newark after two cops were shot on Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources told FOX 5 News that at least two police officers have been wounded in a shooting. The officers' conditions are not yet known.

Video from SkyFOX shows a very active police scene on Vassar Avenue and Bergen Street in the Weequahic neighborhood of the city.

Personnel from a number of law enforcement agencies responded, including Newark Police Department, New Jersey State Police, Essex County Sheriff's Office, Essex County Prosecutor's Office, FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals Service, and others.

Gov. Phil Murphy said he was "closely monitoring" the situation.

"I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested," Murphy tweeted. "We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe."

This is a developing story.

Dozens of police vehicles at a scene of shooting in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sources said two cops were shot. (FOX 5 NY Photo)

Dozens of police vehicles at a scene of shooting in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sources said two cops were shot. (FOX 5 NY Photo)

Dozens of police vehicles at a scene of shooting in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sources said two cops were shot. (FOX 5 NY Photo)

Dozens of police vehicles at a scene of shooting in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sources said two cops were shot. (FOX 5 NY Photo)

Dozens of police vehicles at a scene of shooting in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sources said two cops were shot. (FOX 5 NY Photo)

Dozens of police vehicles at a scene of shooting in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sources said two cops were shot. (FOX 5 NY Photo)

Dozens of police vehicles at a scene of shooting in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sources said two cops were shot. (FOX 5 NY Photo)

Dozens of police vehicles at a scene of shooting in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sources said two cops were shot. (FOX 5 NY Photo)

Dozens of police vehicles at a scene of shooting in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sources said two cops were shot. (FOX 5 NY Photo)

Dozens of police vehicles at a scene of shooting in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sources said two cops were shot. (FOX 5 NY Photo)

Dozens of police vehicles at a scene of shooting in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sources said two cops were shot. (FOX 5 NY Photo)

Dozens of police vehicles at a scene of shooting in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sources said two cops were shot. (FOX 5 NY Photo)