Police officials identify victim in deadly Chandler hit-and-run crash; search for suspect continues

On September 1, Chandler Police officials identified a person who died following a hit-and-run crash on August 31.

According to earlier statements by officials, the crash happened at around 8:00 p.m., in the area of McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard.

On September 1, investigators identified the victim as 26-year-old Eduardo Gabriel Rascon.

Meanwhile, officials say the suspect's identity, as well as an exact description of the suspect's vehicle, remains unknown. However, investigators did say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark, older model SUV, with a 10-foot to 12-foot flatbed trailer.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Officials say an award of up to $1,000 is being offered by Silent Witness for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspect.

