Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

Police officials identify victim in deadly Chandler hit-and-run crash; search for suspect continues

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Chandler police seek SUV in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash

CHANDLER, Ariz. - On September 1, Chandler Police officials identified a person who died following a hit-and-run crash on August 31.

According to earlier statements by officials, the crash happened at around 8:00 p.m., in the area of McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard.

On September 1, investigators identified the victim as 26-year-old Eduardo Gabriel Rascon.

Meanwhile, officials say the suspect's identity, as well as an exact description of the suspect's vehicle, remains unknown. However, investigators did say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark, older model SUV, with a 10-foot to 12-foot flatbed trailer.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Officials say an award of up to $1,000 is being offered by Silent Witness for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the suspect.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.