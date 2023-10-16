Shooting near ASU's Tempe campus sends man to the hospital: PD

An investigation is underway following a shooting in Tempe that left a person wounded.

According to Tempe Police officials, officers were called to the area of 7th Street and Forest Avenue for a shooting call. When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as a man about 30 years of age, with a gunshot wound.

"Officers provided immediate first aid [until] Tempe Fire and Medical Rescue transported him to a local hospital," read a portion of the statement. "The facts and circumstances leading up to the shooting are still unclear."

In a post on X (formerly called Twitter), officials with the Arizona State University Police Department released a description of the suspect.

"Suspect described as black male, 5' 10", last seen wearing a gray or blue windbreaker and long pants. Considered armed and dangerous," read a portion of a tweet sent out by ASU Police officials.

Anyone with information should call Tempe Police.

Where the shooting investigation is taking place