Shooting near ASU's Tempe campus sends man to the hospital: PD
TEMPE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway following a shooting in Tempe that left a person wounded.
According to Tempe Police officials, officers were called to the area of 7th Street and Forest Avenue for a shooting call. When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as a man about 30 years of age, with a gunshot wound.
"Officers provided immediate first aid [until] Tempe Fire and Medical Rescue transported him to a local hospital," read a portion of the statement. "The facts and circumstances leading up to the shooting are still unclear."
In a post on X (formerly called Twitter), officials with the Arizona State University Police Department released a description of the suspect.
"Suspect described as black male, 5' 10", last seen wearing a gray or blue windbreaker and long pants. Considered armed and dangerous," read a portion of a tweet sent out by ASU Police officials.
Anyone with information should call Tempe Police.