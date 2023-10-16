Expand / Collapse search

Shooting near ASU's Tempe campus sends man to the hospital: PD

TEMPE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway following a shooting in Tempe that left a person wounded.

According to Tempe Police officials, officers were called to the area of 7th Street and Forest Avenue for a shooting call. When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as a man about 30 years of age, with a gunshot wound.

"Officers provided immediate first aid [until] Tempe Fire and Medical Rescue transported him to a local hospital," read a portion of the statement. "The facts and circumstances leading up to the shooting are still unclear."

In a post on X (formerly called Twitter), officials with the Arizona State University Police Department released a description of the suspect. 

"Suspect described as black male, 5' 10", last seen wearing a gray or blue windbreaker and long pants. Considered armed and dangerous," read a portion of a tweet sent out by ASU Police officials.

Anyone with information should call Tempe Police.

According to ASU Police officials the incident happened near the campus, and the suspect is still on the loose.

