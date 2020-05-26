Police search for suspect accused of robbing Phoenix Circle K store

Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a Circle K store near 52nd and Van Buren streets.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on May 13, police say the suspect entered the store, approached the clerk and demanded money from the cash register.

After getting cigarettes along with the cash, the suspect fled the area. A vehicle was not seen.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 25 to 35 years old with a goatee. He was seen wearing a brown hooded jacket, dark blue jeans and blue gloves.

