Police search for suspect accused of stealing 14 guns from Payson store

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 44 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
PAYSON, Ariz. - The Payson Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are offering a $5,000 reward for information about a suspect accused of stealing 14 handguns from a gun shop on Jan. 30.

Officers say a burglar broke into Rim Country Guns at around 5:00 a.m. that day to steal the firearms. Authorities managed to find surveillance video of the suspect, who was fully masked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Payson Police at 928-HOT-TIPS or the ATF 24/7 hotline 1-888-ATF-TIPS.

