Police search for suspects who shot officer near Burleson High School

A Burleson police officer was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning after being shot several times.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. during a traffic stop on Hillside Drive, which is in a neighborhood near Burleson High School.

The officer reportedly approached the passenger side of the vehicle and was shot at least three times.

Other officers drove him to the hospital in Fort Worth.

There’s no update on the wounded officer's condition but Burleson PD Chief Billy Cordell said he was wearing a protective vest.

Advertisement

"He was struck multiple times. The vest did provide protection. Again, it’s preliminary so we’re not ready to release information on exactly what the injuries are," he said. "He was talking on the scene but as far as extent, we gotta wait until the doctors get in there and I have not heard back from the hospital yet."

The chief asked the community to pray for him and his family.

"That’s our brother up there. And we know he's our brother in arms. And we want to make sure he and his family are okay and protected and they know they have support," said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn.

Police have the neighborhood locked down as they look for the suspects – two men and a woman.

Their vehicle was found abandoned on John Jones Drive in Burleson. It may have also been set on fire.

Chief Cordell said his investigators are following up on some promising leads. There is dash and body camera video of the shooting, he said.

The Texas Rangers are helping with the investigation.