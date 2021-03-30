Police searching for driver following deadly crash at Glendale intersection

Police are searching for a driver accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash that sent a pickup truck into a canal at a Glendale intersection.

Glendale Police say the crash happened during the early-morning hours of March 30 at the intersection of 99th and Maryland Avenues.

A car was traveling westbound on Maryland Avenue when it crashed into a truck that was traveling southbound on 99th Avenue.

The impact sent the truck into a canal on the southwest side of the intersection. The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car left the scene before police arrived.

The intersection is closed due to the investigation.

