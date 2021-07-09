Police shoot man in North Phoenix after he reportedly pointed gun at officers

Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot by officers near Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue on July 8.

At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, officials say a man had called 911 reporting that someone had been injured.

When officers arrived, the 911 caller reportedly came out of his home and pointed his gun at police.

Police fired in response, striking the man. Officers did not disclose his condition.

No other people were hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

