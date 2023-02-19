Expand / Collapse search
Police sources: 18-inch pipe bomb found behind Holmesburg church, near railroad tracks

By FOX 29 staff
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
HOLMESBURG - Philadelphia police are investigating after a pipe bomb was reportedly discovered behind a church in Holmesburg.

Philadelphia police sources tell FOX 29 an 18-inch pipe bomb was found Sunday, just after 1:30 p.m., behind St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, on the 8500 block of Frankford Avenue, in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section.

Officials say a passerby found the pipe bomb, and noted it was a PVC pipe with capped ends and black powder on it.

Police shut down Frankford Ave., between Benson and Blakiston while the Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene.

The bomb squad safely took the pipe bomb out of harm’s way.

No further details were released in the incident.