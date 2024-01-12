Suspect in custody following police shooting and barricade situation in Peoria

A suspect has been taken into custody following an incident that involved a police shooting and a subsequent barricade situation.\

Police are at the scene of a shooting involving a police officer in Peoria that has resulted in a standoff.

According to a statement released by Peoria Police officials, officers responded to a mental health call for service at around 8:58 a.m. in the area of 73rd Avenue and Eugie.

"Once our officers arrived on scene they encountered a male subject at the front door who presented a long gun towards officers and pointed it at them. It is believed our officers fired their duty weapons and were not injured," read a portion of the statement.

The suspect, according to police, then went back inside the home, and barricaded himself. FOX 10 Photojournalist Rick Davis was at the scene when the suspect was taken out of the home. The officers involved in the shooting, according to police, will be placed on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.

Earlier video taken by SkyFOX showed tactical teams posted up on the driveway. The area was on lockdown for some time, and police officials asked people at one point to avoid the area at this time.

"We have all the evacuations done so far," said Kristopher Babros with the Peoria Police Department. "I want people to stay out of the area until we come to a sucessful resolution."

