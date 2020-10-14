Police: Suspect fled crash scene, then carjacked a vehicle and climbed a tree

Police said they took a Washington man into custody Wednesday afternoon after he ran from a crash scene, carjacked a vehicle and then climbed a tree.

Bothell Police said the police activity in Canyon Park started as a motorcycle crash on NB 405 near SR-527.

The motorcycle hit a barrier, then possibly hit a truck. The driver of the motorcycle ran away from the scene. Washington State Patrol got reports of shots fired while en route to the crash - possibly by another motorist.

The motorcycle driver reportedly carjacked a small white car on SR-527 near 405, drove it north on SR-527 then abandoned the vehicle in the 18000 block. The 32-year-old man then climbed up a nearby tree and officers were able to talk him down a short time later.

The man was being taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries from the crash.