Police: Woman found passed out in car's driver seat with kid inside; charged with drug-related offenses

Court documents show a woman has been arrested and accused of a number of DUI and drug-related charges after she was found passed out while in the driver's seat of a car, with her child in the backseat.

According to the documents, Rendi Renee Kurtz, also known as Rendi Lamb, was arrested by police late at night on August 18. Officers were called out to the 3200 block of S. McClintock Drive at around 11:35 p.m. on that day, where they found Kurtz inside a running car while impaired by drugs. During a search of Kurtz's person, officers found a "usable quantity" of a black tar heroin-like substance inside of her right bra cup, along with other drug paraphernalia including numerous syringes.

Kurtz, who is listed in court documents as being a resident of Taylor, a town south of Snowflake in Navajo County, was released on her own recognizance She is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on September 9.