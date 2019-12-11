Popeyes launches Chicken Sandwich-themed ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater’ for holidays

The lifespan of the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich is continuing far into the holiday season with its newest creation: an ugly Christmas sweater.

Just as a brief recap, since the sandwich launched (for the first time) in August, guests were asked to eat it, then wait for it, then dress up as it, then eat it again…and then display it on your wall. And now, you’re supposed to celebrate holidays in it.

The sweater is available starting today, while supplies last. (Popeyes)

Popeyes, who teamed up with aptly named UglyChristmasSweater.com, refers to its new “Ugly Christmas Sweater” as “the ultimate ice breaker for any holiday party” and a “festive look sure to make mouths water.”

Fans of the sandwich – or of Christmas sweaters with atypical holiday colors such as orange and white – can purchase the apparel on the UglyChristmasSweater website for $44.95 while supplies last, which, if it’s anything like the sandwich, likely won’t be long.

Though if you can’t manage to get your hands on the Popeyes-themed look, there are several other fast-food chains you can flaunt this holiday season.

Get updates to this story on FoxNews.com.