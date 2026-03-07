Expand / Collapse search

Protesters clash over Iran war; vehicles shot near Phoenix mosque | Nightly Roundup

Published  March 7, 2026 7:35pm MST
From tense times over the war in Iran; a hit-and-run suspect's bond set at $150k; vehicles shot near a Phoenix mosque; and more — here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for March 7, 2026.

1. Protesters clash over U.S. actions in Iran

Opponents and supporters of Middle East war at AZ Capitol

It was a tense situation as both sides yelled at each other, but it all ended with a handshake.

Protesters and counter-protesters of the U.S. war in Iran faced off at the Arizona State Capitol, resulting in heated shouting matches and a rare handshake. Read more.

2. Phoenix hit-and-run suspect's bond set at $150,000

Woman charged in deadly Phoenix crash

An 18-year-old was charged in a deadly crash in Phoenix and prosecutors laid out her alleged history of distracted driving.

A woman was charged in connection to a deadly crash in Phoenix and prosecutors laid out her alleged history of distracted driving. Read more.

3. ‘30 Seconds to Shelter’: Phoenix pastor recalls terrifying escape from Israel

Mideast war: AZ pastors recounts terrifying ordeal

A Phoenix area pastor is back home, after what she called a surreal week in the Middle East. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has more.

Barb Pruitt of Faith Builders Church describes the sirens and bombs she experienced during an Eagles Wings International tour as war broke out in Israel. Read more.

4. Phoenix Mayor Gallego says "Hate has no place in our city"

Aggravated assault investigation at Phoenix mosque

Witnesses reported a man pointing a weapon and firing projectiles at a North Phoenix mosque.

Vehicles were shot near a north Phoenix mosque as the US goes to war with Iran and Mayor Kate Gallego has a message about the situation. Read more.

5. Who killed Mack Rue? $12K reward offered in Phoenix cold case

More than two decades after Mack Rue was murdered on a Phoenix freeway, police are asking the community for help in identifying suspects linked to the shooting. Read more.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Weather Forecast - 3/7/26

Phoenix is expecting a high of 79°F for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

