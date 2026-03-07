Protesters clash over Iran war; vehicles shot near Phoenix mosque | Nightly Roundup

From tense times over the war in Iran; a hit-and-run suspect's bond set at $150k; vehicles shot near a Phoenix mosque; and more — here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for March 7, 2026.

1. Protesters clash over U.S. actions in Iran

Protesters and counter-protesters of the U.S. war in Iran faced off at the Arizona State Capitol, resulting in heated shouting matches and a rare handshake. Read more.

2. Phoenix hit-and-run suspect's bond set at $150,000

A woman was charged in connection to a deadly crash in Phoenix and prosecutors laid out her alleged history of distracted driving. Read more.

3. ‘30 Seconds to Shelter’: Phoenix pastor recalls terrifying escape from Israel

Barb Pruitt of Faith Builders Church describes the sirens and bombs she experienced during an Eagles Wings International tour as war broke out in Israel. Read more.

4. Phoenix Mayor Gallego says "Hate has no place in our city"

Vehicles were shot near a north Phoenix mosque as the US goes to war with Iran and Mayor Kate Gallego has a message about the situation. Read more.

5. Who killed Mack Rue? $12K reward offered in Phoenix cold case

More than two decades after Mack Rue was murdered on a Phoenix freeway, police are asking the community for help in identifying suspects linked to the shooting. Read more.

A look at your weather for tomorrow