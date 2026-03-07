Who killed Mack Rue? $12K reward offered in Phoenix cold case

The Brief Authorities are seeking new leads in the 20+ year cold case of Mack Rue, who was shot and killed while driving on a Phoenix freeway in August 2003. A $12,000 reward is being offered for information regarding a white car occupied by one or more Hispanic males seen at the time of the shooting. Investigators are relying on community tips due to the lack of advanced surveillance technology available at the time of the 2003 tragedy.



Police are seeking the public’s help to solve a cold case that has remained a mystery for more than two decades.

The case dates back to a Friday night in August 2003.

The backstory:

Mack Rue, 23, was driving westbound on the freeway between 67th and 75th avenues when he was shot and killed. Rue's 3-year-old son was in the car at the time of the shooting but survived.

What they're saying:

"We want to find closure for this case, and we want to find out who did this to him," said Sgt. Jennifer Zack of the Phoenix Police Department. "It's a cold case, but we're still looking for information. Even though it was 20 years ago, somebody out there knows something."

The only information currently available regarding suspects is that they were traveling in a white car occupied by one or more Hispanic males. Because the crime occurred in 2003, investigators noted that freeway camera and surveillance technology was not as prevalent or advanced as it is today.

"We are relying on information from our community," Zack said. "Our community is wonderful at these things."

What you can do:

A $12,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377), or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. Tips can also be submitted online at silentwitness.org.