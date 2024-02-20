'Porky's' star Tony Ganios dead at 64 following emergency surgery

article

Tony Ganios, who starred in the 1981 fan-favorite flick "Porky's," is dead at 64 years old.

Fox News Digital has confirmed with Ganios' fiancée, Amanda Ganios, that the classic film star unexpectedly died on Feb. 18.

Amanda said Ganios died following an emergency four-hour surgery for a spinal cord infection on Saturday.

She said the surgery for the infection went well, but the next morning, he went on dialysis and then went into cardiac arrest.

"I just love him so much," Amanda told Fox News Digital. "I don't know how else I can express it."

Ganios is most known for his role in the 1981 raunchy comedy movie "Porky's." The movie quickly gained a cult following and led to several sequels, including "Porky's II: The Next Day" and "Porky's Revenge!"

Ganios portrayed Meat Tuperello in the films. He also appeared in "The Wanderers" in 1979, "Continental Divide" in 1981, "Back Roads" in 1981," "Die Hard 2" in 1990 and more.

Ganios also appeared on the small screen in television shows like "The Equalizer," "The Ring of the Musketeers" and "Wiseguy."

Tony appeared to have stepped away from showbiz in the '90s, with his last film credit being "Rising Sun" in 1993, according to IMDb.

