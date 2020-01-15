Postal Service officials offering reward for Arizona mail theft

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two men in ski masks who stole mail from an Arizona post office and later from a postal worker at an intersection in suburban Phoenix.

The agency that investigates crimes involving the U.S. mail system said Tuesday the men first stole mail Jan. 7 from the Daisy Mountain Post Office on 43rd Avenue north of Phoenix's city center. They stole more mail at an intersection Monday from a postal employee working in the western suburban community of Avondale.

On Monday, pink slips alerting people to the situation were handed out at a West Valley neighborhood, telling people to report any missing mail.

"I don't feel good," said Guillermo Padilla. "That neighborhood is very quiet. Never happening here."

"That’s scary, and it's very scary depending on what you have in the mail," said Wesley Satterwhite. "It’s tax season right now, so people are getting that stuff and receiving stuff, the holidays and everything. So a lot of people are missing a lot of important things probably."

Both men were wearing black ski masks decorated with red and white circles. They sped away in a silver, four-door Toyota Corolla. The car was possibly produced between 2016 to 2019. The car has tinted windows, and is possibly missing a hubcap or has a spare tire on the driver side.

As for the suspects, one is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male, 6'1" tall, with medium complexion and a Hispanic accent. The other suspect is described as a Hispanic or white male of average build, 5'9" to 6' tall.