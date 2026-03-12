3 juveniles shot in north Phoenix, no suspects in custody

The Brief Three juvenile boys were shot on March 11 near 28th Street and Greenway Road. Two of the victims are in serious condition. The third victim's condition is unknown. Police say no suspects are in custody.



Police say three juveniles were shot on Wednesday night in a north Phoenix neighborhood, and no suspects are in custody.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on March 11 near 28th Street and Greenway Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found two juvenile boys who had been shot. The victims were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A third juvenile victim was taken to the hospital before officers got to the shooting scene.

The suspects left the area before officers arrived, police said.

"Officers canvased and secured the area, and detectives responded to assume and process the scene," Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Police did not release information on the third victim's condition.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the shooting happened: