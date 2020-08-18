Postmaster General says USPS will halt some operational changes until after election amid outcry

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the U.S. Postal Service will suspend operational changes until after the November election amid concerns over the agency’s ability to handle an anticipated surge in mail-in voting.

DeJoy said in a statement Tuesday that USPS won’t remove mail processing equipment or blue collection boxes, nor will mail processing facilities close. Retail hours at post offices will also not change.

“To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded,” DeJoy said.

DeJoy, a Trump ally who took control of the agency in June, has swiftly engineered cuts and operational changes that are disrupting mail delivery operations and raising alarms among workers.

He has faced pressure by Democrats to halt any changes as millions of Americans prepare to vote by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic — and is set to appear Friday before the Senate to testify on mail delivery delays and service changes.

“The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall. Even with the challenges of keeping our employees and customers safe and healthy as they operate amid a pandemic, we will deliver the nation’s election mail on time and within our well-established service standards,” DeJoy said in the statement.

“The American public should know that this is our number one priority between now and election day,” he added.

