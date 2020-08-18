Expand / Collapse search
Postmaster General says USPS will halt some operational changes until after election amid outcry

By Kelly Taylor Hayes
Published 
Updated 25 mins ago
The Postal Service is bracing for an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. But at the same time the need for timely delivery of the mail is peaking, service at the letter delivery agency has been curtailed amid a series of cost-cutting and efficiency measures implemented by its new leader.

WASHINGTON - Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the U.S. Postal Service will suspend operational changes until after the November election amid concerns over the agency’s ability to handle an anticipated surge in mail-in voting.

DeJoy said in a statement Tuesday that USPS won’t remove mail processing equipment or blue collection boxes, nor will mail processing facilities close. Retail hours at post offices will also not change.

“To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded,” DeJoy said.

U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy arrives at a meeting at the office of Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, (D-Calif., at the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 5, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

DeJoy, a Trump ally who took control of the agency in June, has swiftly engineered cuts and operational changes that are disrupting mail delivery operations and raising alarms among workers.

He has faced pressure by Democrats to halt any changes as millions of Americans prepare to vote by mail during the COVID-19 pandemic — and is set to appear Friday before the Senate to testify on mail delivery delays and service changes.

“The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall. Even with the challenges of keeping our employees and customers safe and healthy as they operate amid a pandemic, we will deliver the nation’s election mail on time and within our well-established service standards,” DeJoy said in the statement.

“The American public should know that this is our number one priority between now and election day,” he added.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.