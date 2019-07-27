Power restored in Downtown Mesa following power outage

MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Power has been restored to parts of Downtown Mesa following an outage Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, an area stretching from Extension east to Mesa Drive, and from Rio Salado south to Broadway was affected by the power outage.

At one point, Mesa Police officials asked people to avoid its downtown area, as crews work to restore power. On its unverified Twitter page, Mesa city officials said there was a failed relay on the breaker that feeds Mesa's system, citing SRP officials. The transmission system was repaired, and power was restored to residents.