Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 4:45 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 4:15 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 4:30 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow

Powerful monsoon storm downs trees, damages communities in parts of Arizona

FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Monsoons
FOX 10 Phoenix

Monsoon damage: Cleanup underway across the Valley after storm brings strong wind, heavy rain

PHOENIX - On the night of August 20, another monsoon storm brought rain and wind to the Valley and other parts of the state.

The Valley has seen monsoon storms in recent days, some of which have caused damage, including a storm that seriously damaged a COVID-19 testing site in Mesa.

According to FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin, hail was reported near Sky Harbor Airport, with wind gusts of 60 miles per hour possible at one point during the storm.

A tree branch that went through the roof and into a room at a home near 24th Street and Southern (Photo Courtesy: Cierra Bustillos)

There were also reports of downed trees across the Valley, including a downed tree that sent a branch straight through the roof and into a room at a South Phoenix neighborhood.

Pinal County community badly damaged by storm

The storm didn't just downed trees and damaged homes in the Valley. The rural town of Stanfield, located to the west of Casa Grande, saw homes destroyed as a result of the storm. In addition, flooding was reported in the area.

All over Stanfield, debris can be seen scattered, whether it is hanging on top of powerlines, or lying in the streets. Trees are laying on their sides, with roots exposed. Some homes no longer have their roofs intact.

"It was horrible. It was horrible. Something we never experienced in this little town," said Becky Rodriguez. "We heard everything cracking and lighting and thunder."

When Rodriguez walked outside her home on the morning of August 21, she saw a 50-year-old tree ripped out of the ground, and her shed crushed beneath it.

"Lucky it missed my house. I still have a roof over my head," said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez's neighbors, however, were not so lucky. Their roof collapsed, and rain poured inside, flooding the homes.

"It started hailing, and then it started learning on the side," said Manuel Soto. "We had to break out pots and pans."

The storm damaged dry wall and insulation, and the Sotos have been working on cleanup efforts since the night of August 20. They don't want to stop, in case the next storm hits again.

Monsoon damage: Tree smashes into house in Phoenix

Downed trees and homes without power as powerful monsoon storm moves through the Valley

The storm brought a lot of rain, as well as some damages to Phoenix.

SRP officials reported power outages across the Valley as a result of storm activity. FOX 10 has learned from SRP officials that more than 28,000 people were without power at one point.

According to Tonto National Forest, lightning also sparked a fire burning in the wilderness north of the Peralta Trailhead.