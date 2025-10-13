Powerful storm damages Tempe neighborhood; update in search for Vincent Upton | Nightly Roundup

article

New round of stormy weather devastates parts of the East Valley; MCSO gives update in search for man who went missing following weekend flood; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, October 13, 2025.

1. Update in search for Arizona man who went missing during flood

What we know:

Officials with MCSO say they believe they have found the body of Vincent Upton (pictured), who went missing over the weekend amid flooding in the Rainbow Valley area.

Dig deeper:

Per a statement, the body believed to be that of Upton was found "a considerable distance" away from his vehicle.

2. Powerful storm causes damage in Tempe

What we know:

A microburst in Tempe caused a lot of damage to one neighborhood during today's severe weather.

What they're saying:

"It only lasted 5 or 10 minutes tops, and then it was pretty much done, but then when we walked outside to see what happened, our fences are out in the backyard, our giant trees are down," said Janet Manegold, who was at home with her daughter when the storm moved through the area.

3. Last group of Israeli hostages released

What we know:

Israel and Hamas took a significant step today in the ceasefire agreement for the Gaza war by releasing hostages and prisoners.

By the numbers:

Hamas released all 20 remaining living hostages held in Gaza, while Israel released some 1,900 Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that destroyed the territory.

4. Disgraced singer dead following prison attack

What we know:

Ian Watkins, who was known as the lead singer for Welsh rock band Lostprophets, has died following an attack in prison.

The backstory:

Watkins pleaded guilty to 13 charges in 2013, including child sexual misconduct-related charges. He was serving a 29-year prison sentence in the United Kingdom at the time he was killed.

5. Founder of LendingTree dead

What we know:

LendingTree CEO and founder Doug Lebda died in an accident over the weekend, the company announced today.

Big picture view:

According to reports, the accident took place at Lebda's family farm in North Carolina. LendingTree's Chief Operating Officer and President, Scott Peyree, has been named as CEO.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

