Arizona weather forecast: More rain, flooding possible on Monday

The Brief Flash flood threats will remain high through Monday evening, with the possibility of heavy storms returning in the afternoon. The Valley will begin to dry out on Tuesday, with highs hovering near the low-80s.



Our stretch of wet weather continues today, but it should be the last.

Today:

Scattered showers and storms passed across the state on Monday morning, and more will develop through the day and evening.

While storms began generally north and east of the Valley, scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the Phoenix metro by late morning through mid-afternoon. In fact, scattered showers and storms are expected across much of the state through the afternoon. Rain will shift eastward later in the day and into the night.

Overnight and Tuesday morning should bring, finally, a dry spell. The strongest storms could dump heavy rain, but may also turn severe with damaging winds as the top concern.

Yet again, flooding is a concern in Maricopa County, Gila County, and all of south/southeastern Arizona. Rain totals in the Valley may reach 0.25" to 0.50" and totals of 0.50" to 1.00" are possible around areas directly east of the Valley near Globe/Miami. Any thunderstorms could produce over 1" of rain in the state.

The forecast high will warm to 83 today in Phoenix. However, an area of low pressure will approach with a cold front in the days to come.

This brings breezy to windy weather across the state today. In fact, a wind advisory is in place until this evening for portions of Mohave and Coconino Counties. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible there, including in Flagstaff. For the Valley, gusts 20-30 mph are forecast today.

Later this week:

The cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the state midweek. The forecast high is 84 on Tuesday and 79 on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will only reach the low 80s. The weekend should be beautiful with dry air, sunshine, and morning lows around the upper 50s to low 60s with afternoon highs in the low to middle 80s.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around, don’t drown! If you must drive, and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If the power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com